NCT's Jungwoo has taken on the number one trending hashtag worldwide as fans celebrate her birthday.

Fans are using the hashtags #HAPPYJUNGWOODAY, #OurEternalSpringJungwoo and #정우를_만나고_눈부시게_빛나_어디든 (After meeting Jungwoo my eyes can't see because he shines too much) to congratulate the star. Some congratulation posts include:

happy birthday jungwoo! you’ve come so far and we’re all so proud of you, thank you for always working so hard. stay healthy and happy, wishing you the happiest bday ever!



#HappyJungwooDay #OurEternalSpringJungwoo#정우를_만나고_눈부시게_빛나_어디든pic.twitter.com/PM01glNf1q — 🎨⁰⁰ char¹²⁷ (@yongwins) February 18, 2020

Happy birthday Jungwoo!