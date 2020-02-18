BLACKPINK Lisa's is a living doll in newest airport fashion pictures

4

BLACKPINK's Lisa proved that she's a living doll in her most recent airport photos.

On February 18th, Lisa appeared at Incheon airport to travel to Rome where she will be attending a Prada fashion show. The star treated fans with some lovely poses and smiles that included finger hearts. Lisa is also showing off her new black hair that many fans are excited about.

Check out all her pictures below!

블랙핑크(BLACKPINK) 리사(LISA)가 18일 오후 인천국제공항 제2여객터미널을 이용해 이탈리아 로마로 출국했다.

프라다(PRADA) 'FW20 여성 패션쇼'에 참석하기 위해 이날 출국한 블랙핑크 리사 사진이다.

after these pictures surfaced Annabelle was found jobless lmao

She actually looks like a doll wowwww

