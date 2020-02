It's been revealed that 'A' has illegally used propofol under their younger sibling's name.

According to Channel A, movie star 'A' and Chae Seung Suk, the former CEO of Aekyung Group, used 'A's younger sibling's name (who is also a celebrity) to get a diagnosis to use propofol. 'A' used it at least 10 times, and at most tens of times.

'A' was introduced to the hospital through Chae Seung Suk, who is already being investigated for propofol use.