MONSTA X drop a full tracklist teaser for their 1st English album 'All About Luv'

MONSTA X have dropped the complete tracklist teaser for their 1st all-English album, 'All About Luv'!

Coming as a sweet and lovable Valentine's Day gift this February 14, MONSTA X's 'All About Luv' will contain a total of 11 tracks including the group's pre-released singles "Who Do U Love?" feat. French Montana, "Middle of the Night", "Someone's Someone", as well as brand new titles like "Love U", "Happy Without Me", "Got My Number", "She's The One", "You Can't Hold My Heart", "Misbehave", "Beside U" Feat. Pitbull, plus a special WILL.I.AM remix version of "Who Do U Love"!

Which song are you looking forward to the most in MONSTA X's 'All About Luv'?