2

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Tae Woo indefinitely postpones concert originally scheduled for February

AKP STAFF

Kim Tae Woo is the next artist to take precautions against the coronavirus.

Originally, the singer was to have his small-theater concert 'SouL PooL' on February 14th and 15th, but he and his label decided to postpone the concert due to the coronavirus. Originally, they were planning to have various masks, set up hand sanitizers, and check temperatures, but as the number of those with the coronavirus increases, they decided that they could not have the concert.

Accordingly, tickets that were set to be released on the 3rd will be canceled.

  1. Kim Tae Woo
0 786 Share 33% Upvoted
Mina, Gugudan
Gugudan's Mina is now the model for MAC in Asia
34 minutes ago   0   2,290
Jo Hwihyeon has left The Black Label
14 hours ago   12   20,682

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND