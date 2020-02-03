Kim Tae Woo indefinitely postpones concert originally scheduled for February

Kim Tae Woo is the next artist to take precautions against the coronavirus.

Originally, the singer was to have his small-theater concert 'SouL PooL' on February 14th and 15th, but he and his label decided to postpone the concert due to the coronavirus. Originally, they were planning to have various masks, set up hand sanitizers, and check temperatures, but as the number of those with the coronavirus increases, they decided that they could not have the concert.

Accordingly, tickets that were set to be released on the 3rd will be canceled.