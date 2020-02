Kang Daniel will be collaborating with KakaoFriends for a special Apeach collection.

Kang Daniel is famous among his fans for looking like Baby Apeach, and it looks like he'll finally be putting out goods in collaboration. The 'Apeach Kang Daniel Edition' will include 47 goods, including toys, kitchen items, slippers, and more. 31 of them will be released first on the 7th, and the rest of the 16 will be released on the 21st.

Check out the preview photo for them below.