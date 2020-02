Fans are excited for AB6IX.

DC Inside asked netizens which of the idols that debuted in 2019 they were looking forward to the most. AB6IX won the poll with 34.5% of the votes, with Kim Jae Hwan bringing up #2 and ITZY bringing up #3. Others ranked were TXT, Rocket Punch, and Cherry Bullet in 4th, 5th, and 6th place.

Which 2019 rookie is your favorite?