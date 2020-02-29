12

JYP Entertainment donates over $416K for coronavirus relief efforts

JYP Entertainment has donated 500 million Won ($416,556.70 USD) for coronavirus relief efforts.

On February 28, the label made the donation to the Community Chest of Korea to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The funds will be used to purchase medical supplies, such as protective clothing and masks for medical staff, and personal hygiene products to prevent infection among those with vulnerable immune systems.  

JYPE stated, "We hope it will help Daegu and the North Gyeongsang Province as well as medical staff who are devotedly focusing on treating people across the country and people who are in trouble."

In related news, JYPE started up their project 'EDM (Every Dream Matters!)' last year, working with the 'Make a Wish Foundation' to fulfill the wishes of patients with incurable illnesses. The company has also been contributing to social wellness programs with the launch of the 'JYP Fan's EDM Check Card' and 'JYP_EDM Wish' donation site.

