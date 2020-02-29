'Itaewon Class' breaks milestone with 14% viewer rating

'Itaewon Class' has reached a milestone with a viewer rating of 14%.



The 9th episode of the popular JTBC drama that aired on February 28 broke its own highest rating by bringing in Nielsen Korea viewer rating of 14%. The producers expressed, "Thank you for your support. Both the actors and producers are doing their best to repay the love and support through the project."



The 16-episode drama is officially in act 2 of the story line, and the producers asked viewers to look forward to more conflict and romance.



'Itaewon Class' airs every Friday and Saturday at 10:50PM KST. Have you been watching?