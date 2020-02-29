'Itaewon Class' breaks milestone with 14% viewer rating

8

'Itaewon Class' has reached a milestone with a viewer rating of 14%.

The 9th episode of the popular JTBC drama that aired on February 28 broke its own highest rating by bringing in Nielsen Korea viewer rating of 14%. The producers expressed, "Thank you for your support. Both the actors and producers are doing their best to repay the love and support through the project."

The 16-episode drama is officially in act 2 of the story line, and the producers asked viewers to look forward to more conflict and romance. 

'Itaewon Class' airs every Friday and Saturday at 10:50PM KST. Have you been watching?

jenna206
57 minutes ago

Is this drama any good? Did someone watch it? I’m not want to waste my time, if is not good. I had it with goblin. Everyone loved the drama, but i didn’t like it. Can someone explain what’s drama is all about? Thnx

0

myouuu803
1 hour ago

Ratings of this one seems to be pretty good. I am conflicted if I should watch it or finally watch Sky castle. I am kind of not over CLOY too :(

