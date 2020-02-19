TREASURE come together for a stylish group profile photo in blue for 'Editorial vol.4'

'TREASURE Editorial vol.4' comes to a wraps today with all 12 TREASURE members coming together for a stylish, trendy group photo!
With the end of 'Editorial vol.4', TREASURE are one more step closer to their highly-anticipated debut, having proven their maturity and professionalism through their 'Editorial' pre-debut profile photoshoot series.
Until more information on TREASURE's debut becomes available, fans can continue to look forward to the group's 'Treasure Map' series and 'T.M.I' series on YouTube.
