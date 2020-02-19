5

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE come together for a stylish group profile photo in blue for 'Editorial vol.4'

AKP STAFF

'TREASURE Editorial vol.4' comes to a wraps today with all 12 TREASURE members coming together for a stylish, trendy group photo!

With the end of 'Editorial vol.4', TREASURE are one more step closer to their highly-anticipated debut, having proven their maturity and professionalism through their 'Editorial' pre-debut profile photoshoot series.

Until more information on TREASURE's debut becomes available, fans can continue to look forward to the group's 'Treasure Map' series and 'T.M.I' series on YouTube. 

  1. TREASURE
0 504 Share 56% Upvoted
BTS, V, j-hope
BTS's V reveals 'drunk' birthday photo of j-hope?
18 hours ago   18   38,144

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND