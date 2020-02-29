Super Junior's Sungmin covers 'Crash Landing on You' songs by IU and Baek Ye Rin

Super Junior's Sungmin covered 'Crash Landing on You' OST songs by IU and Baek Ye Rin!
Sungmin revealed covers of IU's chart-topping track for the drama "I Give You My Heart" as well as Baek Ye Rin's "Here I Am Again". The Super Junior member wrote, "I'll be making a lot of cover videos from now on ^^. The first song is from a drama I've been enjoying lately... Please leave a lot of requests."
Listen to Sungmin's covers above and below, and let us know which one you like better in the comments below.
