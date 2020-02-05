3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Gong Seung Yeon and her sister TWICE's Jungyeon pose for a selfie with their adorable dog

Gong Seung Yeon uploaded an adorable selfie with her sister, TWICE's Jungyeon

Both sisters show off their lovely visuals as they pose naturally for the camera with their dog. The photo was posted to the actress's personal Instagram with the following caption: "We watched the movie 'Closet' together but when I was going to go sleep and say bye, I was scared of my own closet. So I brought Bbibbi's food and headed to Jungyeon's. But there's a closet on Jungyeon's side of the room." 



Gong Seung Yeon is currently appearing in the JTBC drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency'.

