Giriboy expresses that his dream is to work for SM Entertainment

Rapper Giriboy stated that his dream was to work at SM Entertainment.

He appeared on the February 5 broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he stated that he sincerely wanted to work at the label and even revealed that they had contacted him in the past. He is currently the top earner at his label Just Music and stated that "many people think that it's a joke but I really want to work for them. I love SM's style. They even contacted me in the past! I'm almost there."



