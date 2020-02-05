Minhwan makes Yulhee dessert as they prepare for the birth of their twin daughters

F.T. Island's Minhwan and his wife Yulhee are gearing up to prepare for the birth of their twin daughters!

The couple spent some time enjoying dessert together on the February 5 broadcast of KBS's 'Mr. House Husband'. Minhwan specially made the dessert for his wife, who is unable to move around due to her stomach. He prepared sausage hotdogs, hotteok (Korean pancakes), waffles, melon shaved ice, a strawberry shake, and more for his pregnant wife.

Yulhee was seen looking delighted as she thanked Minhwan for his kind actions, saying that she achieved her bucket list. Check out the clip below!