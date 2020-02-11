42

18

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Demand for BTS concert tickets outpaces Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

AKP STAFF

The demand for BTS concert tickets has surpassed some top global artists.

According to StubHub, the supergroup sold almost twice as many tickets for their upcoming 'BTS: Map of the Soul' Tour as the Super Bowl. 


Forbes wrote, "Tickets for the new BTS world tour are shifting in record quantities in their first three days, comfortably beating sales for other pop artists such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. StubHub...The sale site said it saw almost twice as many tickets sold for BTS as the entirety of the Super Bowl. The 560% growth for BTS in the first 72 hours compares with Grande’s Sweetener Tour 2019, with a 378% growth, and Swift’s Lover Tour 2020, which had a 258% increase...BTS was StubHub’s biggest seller in 2019, with other rankings putting the septet in front as the highest-grossing overall touring act. The Love Yourself World Tour had a gross of more than $196.4 million."

General manager of music and theatre for StubHub, Jeff Poirier, says in a statement, "As the surge in K-Pop grows, BTS continues to drive unprecedented demand for concert ticket sales on StubHub."

Congratulations again to BTS!

  1. BTS
17 5,265 Share 70% Upvoted

13

gypsy_jaeger1,343 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

That's the brand power of BTS. Haters can cry, "ARMYs are bots!" all they want but bots don't fill stadiums 😉

Share

8

aimyy100 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

I wanna go to their concert sooo badly but they r not coming to my country, unfortunately.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lisa
Fans love BLACKPINK Lisa's new black hair
3 hours ago   5   8,033
Lisa
Fans love BLACKPINK Lisa's new black hair
3 hours ago   5   8,033
Lisa
Fans love BLACKPINK Lisa's new black hair
3 hours ago   5   8,033

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND