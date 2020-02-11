Demand for BTS concert tickets outpaces Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

The demand for BTS concert tickets has surpassed some top global artists.

According to StubHub, the supergroup sold almost twice as many tickets for their upcoming 'BTS: Map of the Soul' Tour as the Super Bowl.





Forbes wrote, "Tickets for the new BTS world tour are shifting in record quantities in their first three days, comfortably beating sales for other pop artists such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. StubHub...The sale site said it saw almost twice as many tickets sold for BTS as the entirety of the Super Bowl. The 560% growth for BTS in the first 72 hours compares with Grande’s Sweetener Tour 2019, with a 378% growth, and Swift’s Lover Tour 2020, which had a 258% increase...BTS was StubHub’s biggest seller in 2019, with other rankings putting the septet in front as the highest-grossing overall touring act. The Love Yourself World Tour had a gross of more than $196.4 million."

General manager of music and theatre for StubHub, Jeff Poirier, says in a statement, "As the surge in K-Pop grows, BTS continues to drive unprecedented demand for concert ticket sales on StubHub."

Congratulations again to BTS!