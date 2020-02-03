BTS break down the meaning of '7' and 'Black Swan' on a bus in 'Zach Sang Show' interview

While visiting the Unites States for their busy American promotions recently, BTS had a chance to reunite with the 'Zach Sang Show' for a brief bus interview!

The interview was brief, but loaded with discussions, as member RM took the lead in breaking down the meaning of their upcoming 4th full album 'Map of the Soul: 7' as well as the meaning behind their pre-release single "Black Swan". SUGA, Jimin, and j-Hope also had poignant thoughts to add to the conversation, raising even more anticipation for their comeback.

Watch above as BTS hanging out again with Zach Sang!