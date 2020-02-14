19

BTS to hold live interview with 'Today' show on 'Map of the Soul: 7' launch day

BTS are holding a live interview with the 'Today' show on the release day of their upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

On February 14, NBC's 'Today' show announced they'd be holding a live interview with BTS for the launch of the album on February 21, which is the day 'Map of the Soul: 7' drops. The live interview will be held at the Rockefeller Plaza.

In other news, BTS are also appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on February 24 KST.

Take a look at the 'Today' show's official tweet below.

  

ProducerMinSuga764 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wish them the best of luck:)

1

DisplayName9753,437 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

Wow, the amount of promo is insane. And if rumours about carpool karaoke were true, the episode is going to drop soon as well.

