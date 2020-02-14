BTS to hold live interview with 'Today' show on 'Map of the Soul: 7' launch day

BTS are holding a live interview with the 'Today' show on the release day of their upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7'.
On February 14, NBC's 'Today' show announced they'd be holding a live interview with BTS for the launch of the album on February 21, which is the day 'Map of the Soul: 7' drops. The live interview will be held at the Rockefeller Plaza.
In other news, BTS are also appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on February 24 KST.
Take a look at the 'Today' show's official tweet below.
