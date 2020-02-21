BTS top iTunes music chart with 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS have topped iTunes music chart with 'Map of the Soul: 7'.



After BTS dropped their offline album on February 21, all 20 tracks went to the top of the U.S. iTunes 'Top Songs' music chart with their title song "ON" at 1st. The 'Map of the Soul: 7' is also #1 on the iTunes 'Top Albums' music chart.



BTS are expected to land an official all-kill on real-time music charts as their track "ON" is currently #2 on the official Instiz real-time chart.



Congrats to BTS! Watch their "ON" MV here if you missed it.

