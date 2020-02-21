11

2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

BTS top iTunes music chart with 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS have topped iTunes music chart with 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

After BTS dropped their offline album on February 21, all 20 tracks went to the top of the U.S. iTunes 'Top Songs' music chart with their title song "ON" at 1st. The 'Map of the Soul: 7' is also #1 on the iTunes 'Top Albums' music chart.

BTS are expected to land an official all-kill on real-time music charts as their track "ON" is currently #2 on the official Instiz real-time chart.

Congrats to BTS! Watch their "ON" MV here if you missed it.  

Eunbean1,307 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

ugh! & Louder than bombs are by faaaaar the most exploding HITs of 2020

Kirsty_Louise8,890 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Our boys really snapped with this comeback, it was well worth the wait! With every comeback they outdo themselves and their popularity continues to grow. I'm so happy for them! 💜👑

BTS
