8

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Bong Joon Ho says his craziness gave birth to 'Parasite'

AKP STAFF

Bong Joon Ho stated that 'Parasite' came to be because he's a crazy person.

The internationally recognized director brought about a lot of laughter with his honest answers on the red carpet while at the Oscars. An episode of SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' highlighted a moment that stuck out to many people.  

When further asked what he was thinking about when making 'Parasite', the director laughed and replied: "I think it's because I'm just a completely crazy person." When asked by the interviewer how people in Korea were spending their night, he giggled and honestly answered: "They're probably drinking until early in the morning."



  1. misc.
0 664 Share 89% Upvoted
iKON
[Album and MV Review] iKON – 'i DECIDE.'
3 minutes ago   0   100
EXO, f(x), iKON, INFINITE, MONSTA X, UNIQ, VICTON, VIXX, X1, 2NE1
The Idol Rappers Who Have Gorgeous Vocals
4 hours ago   14   5,198

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND