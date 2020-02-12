Bong Joon Ho says his craziness gave birth to 'Parasite'

Bong Joon Ho stated that 'Parasite' came to be because he's a crazy person.

The internationally recognized director brought about a lot of laughter with his honest answers on the red carpet while at the Oscars. An episode of SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' highlighted a moment that stuck out to many people.

When further asked what he was thinking about when making 'Parasite', the director laughed and replied: "I think it's because I'm just a completely crazy person." When asked by the interviewer how people in Korea were spending their night, he giggled and honestly answered: "They're probably drinking until early in the morning."





