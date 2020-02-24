ATEEZ to take on 'Guinness World Record' challenges via 1TheK's newest web-series

K-Pop fans will be able to watch some of their favorite idol groups taking on some fun, unique challenges soon, via 1TheK's brand new web variety series premiering this February 25 at 7 PM KST!

Titled 'Kkinness Village', 1TheK's upcoming new web-variety invites various idol groups to challenge currently existing 'Guinness World Records'! If an idol group actually manages to succeed in breaking the currently existing 'Guinness World Record', the members will not only earn a chance to put their names in the famous 'Guinness World Records Book', but also win a free coffee cart that they can gift to whoever they want.

The first episode of 1TheK's 'Kkiness Village' will be with rookie boy group ATEEZ as guests. On this episode, the ATEEZ members will try to break the world record time for taking off t-shirts and handing them to other members.

Starting this February 25 at 7 PM KST with first guests ATEEZ, fans can look forward to all kinds of out-of-the-box challenges featuring various idol group guests, only on 1TheK's official YouTube!