VICTON's Seungwoo releases dark, grim individual teasers for 'Howling'

VICTON have kicked off this week's individual member concept teasers, starting with former X1 member Seungwoo.

In his latest comeback concept film for VICTON's 6th mini album 'Continuous', Seungwoo raises curiosity with a mysterious and dark aura. In his accompanying individual teaser photo, the idol reaches toward a light far above while lying on a cold, dark floor, again accentuating an ominous mood.

Stay tuned for more of the VICTON members' individual concept teasers coming soon this week and next, leading up to the group's full comeback on March 9 with their new mini album 'Continuous' and title track "Howling".