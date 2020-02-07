Actress Hwang Shin Hye's daughter Lee Jin Yi signs with YG Entertainment

Actress Hwang Shin Hye's daughter Lee Jin Yi has officially signed on with YG Entertainment.



On February 7, Lee Jin Yi posted Instagram, "Profile photos," along with the photos above and below. After joining on with YG Entertainment as an actor, she expressed, "I want to become an actress who can relay the truth. I want to continue to do acting that many people can relate to and receive comfort from."

Lee Jin Yi is known for appearing as Hwang Shin Hye's daughter on the variety show 'What is Mom?' as well for walking Seoul Fashion Week as a model. She's also starred in the tvN drama 'Drama Stage' and the web drama 'Crushes: Special Edition'.