Daniel Henney's label issues warning against impersonators contacting fans, staff, etc for money

On January 17, actor Daniel Henney's label Echo Global Group issued an official statement of warning to fans and the press, regarding recent occurrences of impersonators exploiting the actor's name for monetary gains.

According to Echo Global Group, "We have recently received reports that an impersonator claiming to be a representative of Daniel Henney and our agency is contacting people and requesting money, and so we have decided to issue this warning. After checking, we have confirmed that an imposter is using Daniel Henney as well as our agency's name to contact people via direct messages, email, etc, requesting money and resulting in fraudulent activity."

The label continued, "Once again, we stress: Daniel Henney does not operate any SNS accounts other than his well-known, personal/official accounts including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. In no circumstance would Daniel Henney ever request any form of monetary payment from fans. Please be weary of these factors so that no more victims fall prey to such impersonators. Thank you."

