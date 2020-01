Another year in K-Pop has come to an end and it's time to look back on some of the most iconic moments! Check out the top 25 most viewed fan cams of 2019 to reminisce some of the highlights of K-Pop stars' performances.





25. BTS' Jimin "Boy With Luv" - 4.1 million views

23. Blackpink's Jennie "SOLO" - 4.2 million views





22. HyunA "Bubble Pop" - 4.2 million views

21. BTS' Jimin "Dimple" - 4.2 million views

20. BTS' Jung Kook "Fake Love" - 4.4 million views

19. Blackpink's Lisa "L-O-V-E" (Nat King Cole cover) - 4.5 million views





18. IU "BBIBBI" - 4.7 million views



17. BTS' Jungkook "Boy With Luv" - 5.0 million views

16. Blackpink's Jisoo "Don't Know What to Do" - 5.0 million views







15. BTS' V "Boy With Luv" - 5.8 million views

14. Twice's Jihyo "FANCY" - 5.8 million views

13. BTS' V "Pied Piper" - 5.9 million views







12. Blackpink's Lisa "Swalla" (Jason Derulo cover) - 6.2 million views







11. Blackpink's Jennie "Don't Know What to Do" - 6.2 million views







10. BTS' Jimin "Boy With Luv" - 6.7 million views





9. Blackpink Lisa's "Swalla" (Jason Derulo cover) - 6.8 million views







8. Blackpink Lisa's "Swalla" (Jason Derulo cover) - 7.4 million views







7. Blackpink Lisa's "Swalla" (Jason Derulo cover) - 8.9 million views





6. Blackpink's Rose "Kill This Love" - 9.1 million views







5. Jeon Somi "Birthday" - 9.6 million views



4. Blackpink's Lisa "Kill This Love" - 9.9 million views



3. Blackpink's Lisa "Take Me" and "Swalla" (Miso / Jason Derulo cover) - 10.5 million views







2. BTS' Jungkook "Boy With Luv" - 53.6 million views







1. BTS' V "Boy With Luv" - 67.2 million views