Son Dam Bi falls off her scooter on 'I Live Alone'

Son Dam Bi fell off her scooter on the January 10th broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone'.

The singer turned actress became a hot topic after she was seen riding a scooter. She stated: "I like scooters so I ride them a lot. It's been four to five years."



However, Son Dam Bi gave the panelists a shock when she was seen falling off her scooter! Although the panelists worried about her safety, she stated: "I still haven't learned how to cross a bridge riding it..." The fall led to the glass on the scooter breaking as well.

We're glad she's safe!

You can view the segment below.







