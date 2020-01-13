Sechskies reveal album cover for 'All For You' feat. 4 members

Sechskies have revealed their album cover for 'All For You'.



Sechskies are returning as a 4-member group without Kang Sung Hoon, and on January 13, YG Entertainment revealed the main poster for their first mini album 'All For You'.



As in previous teasers, the members are taking on a dark gray aesthetic for a serious concept.



Sechskies' 'All For You' is set to drop on January 28 KST. Watch their concept video here if you missed it!