Sechskies draw you in with an elegant, retro melody in their comeback mini album concept film

Sechskies have released an ethereal concept film for their upcoming 1st mini album comeback!

In the concept film, the Sechskies members seem to be pensively weaving through a flowing, translucent curtain, while a slight, but luring snippet of the group's title track plays in the background. The elegant and retro melody draws in listeners in a matter of seconds, with thoughtful lyrics which go, "Hello, I've come looking for you because I have something to say." 

What do you think of Sechskies's comeback concept teasers so far? The 1st-generation idol group will be making their full comeback this January 28!

