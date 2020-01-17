BTS's 'Black Swan' tops iTunes song charts in 93 countries total

BTS's pre-release single "Black Swan" - from their upcoming 4th full album 'Map of the Soul: 7' - has topped iTunes song charts in a total of 93 countries!

As of January 18 at approximately 9 AM KST, "Black Swan" is #1 on iTunes song charts in the U.S, Canada, Great Britain, Russia, Mexico, India, Argentina, Germany, and more. Relaying BTS's sincere emotions toward the arts as musicians and artists, the emotional hip-hop genre single instantly garnered attention upon its release worldwide. For "Black Swan"s accompanying art film, BTS partnered up with Slovenia's MN Dance Company.





Meanwhile, fans can catch BTS performing their pre-release single "Black Swan" for the first time this January 28 on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

