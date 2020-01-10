Kwanghee says he's no longer part of the Yoo Jae Suk line?

Kwanghee expressed that he's no longer part of the Yoo Jae Suk line.



On the January 10th episode of 'Two Yoo Project - Sugar Man 3', Kwanghee appeared as a special co-host on Yoo Hee Yeol's team, and Yoo Jae Suk revealed, "Yoo Hee Yeol and Kwanghee are the kind to not get along with each other." Yoo Hee Yeol then admitted, "Kwanghee and I shared a waiting room together, and he was way too loud."



Yoo Jae Suk then introduced Ha Sung Woon as the special guest co-host on his own team, saying, "Kang Ho Dong is keeping his eye on him." Ha Sung Woo responded, "In my heart, I'm currently a part of the Yoo Jae Suk line."



After seeing Ha Sung Woon and Yoo Jae Suk's chemistry, Kwanghee remarked, "I'm not a part of the Yoo line anymore. I'm going to walk my own path."



