Park Na Rae worries over Kian84's medication usage

'I Live Alone's Park Na Rae is worrying about Kian84's medicine usage.

The star was seen worrying about Kian84 after seeing the litany of medications he was taking.

The panelists of the show regrouped on January 3rd after the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards'. However, many people noticed that Kian84 was taking medication during the shoot.

Park Na Rae expressed her concerns saying: "Kian84 suffers from panic disorder so he has a hard time coming to awards ceremonies and I'm worried because he has to eat medicine during live broadcasts and on stage. He ate a lot today." The members agreed saying: "He ate three kinds."

Kian84 has been struggling from panic disorder and has been taking medication to treat himself. We wish him a speedy recovery.

