Park Bo Gum is playing a starring role in Lee Seung Chul's music video!

The veteran singer recently released a video for his song "I Love You More" on January 20th. The song is also an OST track for webtoon 'The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor'.

Park Bo Gum is definitely stealing hearts with his visuals and sentimental gazes and stars alongside actress Go Yoon Jung as a sensitive lover. Check out the video below!