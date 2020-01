TV DAILY

DIA's Chaeyeon has made headlines for her elegant look.

The popular idol and former IOI member appeared at the Gaon Chart Music Awards on January 8th where she was seen sporting a minimal but elegant look on the red carpet.

Netizens have been buzzing over Chaeyeon's gorgeous visuals, stating:





"She is a living doll."

"Wow, this is a really good photo of her."

"She's pretty as ever."

What do you think of Chaeyeon's look?

