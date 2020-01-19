Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon get ready for first fanmeet with individual poster

Former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon dropped their teaser poster for their first fanmeet.



Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon are among the two most active members since X1 came to an end. The pair, currently dubbed 'POCKETDOLZ', had a 'V' live, where they promised that if they reached 100 million hearts during the live broadcast, they would have a fanmeet. They reached 100 million in under 10 minutes, shocking both Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon, but they are definitely keeping their promise as they've just released their teaser poster for 'Happy Day: Birthday'.

The fanmeet will take place on February 2nd.