5

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Cosmic Girls to put on their concert unit performances for the first time on broadcast on 'Idol Room'

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls will be performing their concert stages on 'Idol Room'.

The girls will be this week's guest on the JTBC variety show, where they talked about their concert that will take place in February. When asked to spoil the concert, Bona said, "We have a lot of members, so if we do solo stages, we can't perform our songs, so we have unit stages." The girls will be covering TTS' "Adrenaline", Beyonce's "Blow", and more.

Check out the photos from the episode below and tune in on the 21st!

  1. Cosmic Girls
0 404 Share 100% Upvoted
ATEEZ
ATEEZ's Seonghwa Being Teased by the Members
10 hours ago   21   26,279

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND