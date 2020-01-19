Cosmic Girls to put on their concert unit performances for the first time on broadcast on 'Idol Room'

Cosmic Girls will be performing their concert stages on 'Idol Room'.

The girls will be this week's guest on the JTBC variety show, where they talked about their concert that will take place in February. When asked to spoil the concert, Bona said, "We have a lot of members, so if we do solo stages, we can't perform our songs, so we have unit stages." The girls will be covering TTS' "Adrenaline", Beyonce's "Blow", and more.

Check out the photos from the episode below and tune in on the 21st!