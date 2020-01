JTBC's 'Idol Room' is coming to an end after 2 years.



On January 30, JTBC revealed 'Idol Room' would be airing its final episode on February 11 KST, and the final guests Sechskies filmed for the show on January 28. A rep from the network confirmed, "'Idol Room' will be ending gracefully on February 11."





'Idol Room', hosted by Jung Hyung Don and Defconn, premiered in May of 2018.





Are you sad to hear the show is ending?