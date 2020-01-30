Netizens assured to see EXO's Baekhyun taking textbook measures to prevent infection at the airport

Back on January 29, EXO's Baekhyun was spotted at Incheon International airport alongside his fellow SuperM members Kai and Taemin, departing for Los Angeles in light of SuperM's ongoing North American tour.

At the airport, Baekhyun garnered attention from both the media and fans alike for his perfect, textbook measures when it came to staying sterile and germ-free, in light of recent Coronavirus threats!



Fans pointed out that Baekhyun made a great example of how to "cutely" lather on hand sanitizer, leading his staff members to follow suit.

Not only did Baekhyun keep his nose and mouth well-protected with the use of a full face mask, but he also made use of "the plastic thingy" that most people end up throwing away without knowing how to use it properly!

And despite having his entire face covered except for his eyes (to see where he's walking), Baekhyun still managed to look very lovable for fans waiting to see him off.

Netizens commented, "Yes keep your pretty fingers and fingernails germ-free with lots of hand sanitizer, Baekhyun!", "Wow he's fully protected", "I've seen so many other idols with those plastic thingies just dangling by their ears kekekeke. Baekhyun's the only one who knows how to use it right", "Somehow Baekhyun makes putting on hand sanitizer so cute, like 'clappity clap clap'", "Honestly good job Baekhyun, please everyone, wear your mask at all times and make sure to sanitize your hands", "Baekhyun, please demonstrate how to properly wear masks to all idols", "This is the most reassuring thing when fans are all so worried about idols traveling so much with the virus going around", and more.