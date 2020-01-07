3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

GOT7's Mark suits up in camel for '7 Edition'

AKP STAFF

GOT7's Mark has suited up in the latest teaser image for '7 Edition'.

Following JB, Mark looks chic and classy in a camel suit. Fans are speculating the teasers are related to GOT7's 6th anniversary fan meeting, but others are saying it's a repackage album. However, nothing has been confirmed about the mysterious '7 Edition'.

Stay tuned for updates from GOT7! 

  1. GOT7
  2. Mark (GOT7)
  3. 7 EDITION
0 821 Share 75% Upvoted
Gary
Gary to join 'Superman Is Back' with his son!
6 hours ago   21   97,122
GOT7, Mark (GOT7)
GOT7's Mark suits up in camel for '7 Edition'
45 minutes ago   0   821
Gary
Gary to join 'Superman Is Back' with his son!
6 hours ago   21   97,122

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND