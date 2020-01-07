GOT7's Mark suits up in camel for '7 Edition'

GOT7's Mark has suited up in the latest teaser image for '7 Edition'.
Following JB, Mark looks chic and classy in a camel suit. Fans are speculating the teasers are related to GOT7's 6th anniversary fan meeting, but others are saying it's a repackage album. However, nothing has been confirmed about the mysterious '7 Edition'.
Stay tuned for updates from GOT7!
