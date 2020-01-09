Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for December 29 to January 4

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from December 29 to January 4 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Changmo - "METEOR" - 46,467,470 Points

2. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 40,815,548 Points

3. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 34,268,743 Points

4. IU - "Blueming" - 33,937,820 Points

5. Noel - "Late Night" - 29,785,272 Points

6. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 26,549,314 Points

7. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 26,357,620 Points

8. Baek Ji Young - "No Love, No Heartbreak" - 24,794,722 Points

9. IU - "Love Poem" - 23,706,876 Points

10. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 23,109,157 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival'

2. Stray Kids - 'Cle _ LEVANTER'

3. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

4. MOMOLAND - 'Thumbs Up'



5. BLACKPINK - 'KILL THIS LOVE'



6. CIX - 'Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place'



7. BTS - 'Young Forever'



8. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'



9. IU - 'Love Poem'



10. EXO - 'OBSESSION'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

6. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"



7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do"



Source: Gaon

