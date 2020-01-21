DKB release brooding teaser images of members Yuku, Junseo, & Teo

Brave Entertainment's rookie boy group DKB have released brooding individual teaser images of their members Yuku, Junseo, and Teo, ahead of their debut next month.

Yuku, Junseo, and Teo make up the last three members of DKB's first individual teaser image series, after their fellow group mates GK, Heechan, Harry June, Lune, D1, and E-Chan earlier this week. DKB will be making their debut this February 3 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Youth', and title track "Sorry Mama".

Have you been keeping up with DKB's pre-debut content?