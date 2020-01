BTS's V has amused fans with his latest V Live broadcast on January 2.

V noticed his facial hair on the broadcast so she stated that he can't be close to the camera.



He moved away from the camera:



And further...

And all the way back...

Netizens have been reacting hilariously to the post stating:

"He's still good looking regardless."

"I love the way he just slowly retreats into the corner."

"Facial hair grows that fast?"

What do you think?