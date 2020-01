DISPATCH

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has caused a lot of netizen buzz after she appeared at a JIMMY CHOO X YK JEONG Capsule Collection Launching Event in Seoul on January 9th.

The star made trending headlines with her elegant look featuring white pumps, a black mini dress, and white clutch.

Netizens have been commenting stating:

"She's so pretty and elegant."

"She really is the prettiest of them out there."

"Crazy goddess level visuals."

What do you think of Jisoo's look?