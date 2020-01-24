ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo reveals his ideal type & relationship with younger brother

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo revealed his ideal type and relationship with his younger brother.



On the January 24th Lunar New Year SBS special 'Handsome Tigers', Cha Eun Woo's fellow castmates asked the idol star who his ideal type was, and he responded, "Shin Min Ah. I recently watched JTBC's 'Chief of Staff' and got really into it. I binge-watched it right away."



As for his relationship with his younger brother, Cha Eun Woo expressed, "He's cute. He actually has more talent than I do, and his face is also smaller. He studied abroad in China, and he's currently enlisted in the military."



Cha Eun Woo added, "He asked me to bring female idol group members to visit him in the military, but I told him to mind his own business."