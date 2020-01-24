4

Jeon So Mi hints at March comeback?

Jeon So Mi teased fans about an upcoming comeback!

On January 24, the former IOI member shared a photo from the studio below along with the message, "Done." When a fan asked if she could give more of a hint, Jeon So Mi responded, "Isn't the picture a huge spoiler?"

Fans then noticed a clock on the left side of the image that said, "0303," and many are speculating she might make a comeback in March.

Stay tuned for updates!

🙏🏻 DONE

  1. Jeon So Mi
Trex23 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

YASSSS SOMIIII CANT WAITTT 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉

