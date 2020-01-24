Jeon So Mi teased fans about an upcoming comeback!
On January 24, the former IOI member shared a photo from the studio below along with the message, "Done." When a fan asked if she could give more of a hint, Jeon So Mi responded, "Isn't the picture a huge spoiler?"
Fans then noticed a clock on the left side of the image that said, "0303," and many are speculating she might make a comeback in March.
Stay tuned for updates!
Jeon So Mi hints at March comeback?
