Actress Jang Mee In has harsh words for an individual who sent her a sponsor offer

Actress Jang Mee In put an individual publicly on blast for sending her a sponsor request.
On January 31st, the actress uploaded a screenshot of a DM she received from a sponsor broker which reads as follows:
"Hello. We are an agency that links people to the wealthy and sponsors. I am sorry to send you a message out of the blue but one of our customers is interested in you which is why we contacted you. Please think about it and if you reply I will give you more details on the arrangement."
The actress showed her reply to the DM which read: "F*** off stupid." The actress has previously received sponsor requests in the past and expressed her anger at the messages.
