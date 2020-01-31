5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Actress Jang Mee In has harsh words for an individual who sent her a sponsor offer

Actress Jang Mee In put an individual publicly on blast for sending her a sponsor request.

On January 31st, the actress uploaded a screenshot of a DM she received from a sponsor broker which reads as follows: 

"Hello. We are an agency that links people to the wealthy and sponsors. I am sorry to send you a message out of the blue but one of our customers is interested in you which is why we contacted you. Please think about it and if you reply I will give you more details on the arrangement."

The actress showed her reply to the DM which read: "F*** off stupid." The actress has previously received sponsor requests in the past and expressed her anger at the messages. 

OpalSprings67189 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

This stuff is sick and so insulting. What's with people thinking idols & women in general are objects?!

