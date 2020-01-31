Actress Jang Mee In has harsh words for an individual who sent her a sponsor offer

﻿ ﻿ MYDAILY

Actress Jang Mee In put an individual publicly on blast for sending her a sponsor request.

View this post on Instagram Foff A post shared by 장미인애 (@roseinlove5) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:30pm PST

On January 31st, the actress uploaded a screenshot of a DM she received from a sponsor broker which reads as follows:

"Hello. We are an agency that links people to the wealthy and sponsors. I am sorry to send you a message out of the blue but one of our customers is interested in you which is why we contacted you. Please think about it and if you reply I will give you more details on the arrangement."



The actress showed her reply to the DM which read: "F*** off stupid." The actress has previously received sponsor requests in the past and expressed her anger at the messages.



