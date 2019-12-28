Netizens conjecture that the 'Running Man' team has paid a visit to late Hara's columbarium

Netizens speculate that the 'Running Man' team has paid a visit to late Hara's cremation niche.



The picture above shows where the Hara's cinerary urn is stored. In the picture, you can see someone has put Hara's name tag and a shirt that reads "Running Man" underneath the name tag. Besides 'Running Man' props, you can see a bulk of letters addressed to Hara, cameras, and her cheer slogan in the cabinet.



It has been a month since Hara passed. Rest in peace Hara and we wish for healing to all those affected by Hara's death.