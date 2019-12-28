21

1

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens conjecture that the 'Running Man' team has paid a visit to late Hara's columbarium

AKP STAFF

Netizens speculate that the 'Running Man' team has paid a visit to late Hara's cremation niche. 

The picture above shows where the Hara's cinerary urn is stored. In the picture, you can see someone has put Hara's name tag and a shirt that reads "Running Man" underneath the name tag. Besides 'Running Man' props, you can see a bulk of letters addressed to Hara, cameras, and her cheer slogan in the cabinet. 


It has been a month since Hara passed. Rest in peace Hara and we wish for healing to all those affected by Hara's death.

  1. Hara
1 29,563 Share 95% Upvoted

4

yeahkpop161,391 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She was part of the very beginning of Running Man and returned often. Her episodes were always a lot of fun. I still remember.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND