Kian84 transforms into a model on 'I Live Alone'

Kian84 shocked all by transforming into a full-fledged model on the latest episode of 'I Live Alone'.

The usually dorky and clumsy webtoon artist shocked all by transforming into a chic model. He was seen complaining of thirst as he stopped drinking water to look his best. He stated his satisfaction at his developed muscles, stating: "It's not bad. I only ate one meal a day and exercised a lot."

Stylist Han Hye Yeon, who was leading the shoot, seemed very nervous. However, Kian84 pulled through and posed artfully, showing off the efforts of his hard work, also receiving compliments from his fellow panelists.

Check out some of the cuts below!