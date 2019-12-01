Rhymer dismisses chart manipulation rumors surrounding Brand New Music

Rhymer has made an Instagram post to speak up against alleged rumors.

On December 2, the rapper-producer and CEO of Brand New Music took to Instagram with a screenshot of a real-time digital music chart. At midnight, the collaborative song "Goodbye List" by Yang Da Il of Brand New Music, and solo artist Kim Na Young had topped the chart shortly after its release, easily surpassing tracks by IU and other artists.

As certain netizens are raising doubts regarding the chart's validity, Rhymer himself wrote a message disclaiming any manipulation on behalf of Brand New Music. Forewarning netizens of future legal action, he wrote:

"Brand New Music would never do anything dishonorable. Any speech defaming Yang Da Il, who has walked his road slowly for a long time, and the staff members of Brand New Music, who have always worked hard thus far, will face legal action without prior agreement."

To this message, rapper Skull also left a comment full of 'thumbs-up' and 'fire' emojis supporting Rhymer.

However, mixed reactions continue to rise, as both fans and netizens wonder if the message will backfire against the label artists in the end. Brand New Music is the official agency for artists including AB6IX, KittiB, MC GREE, Kanto, Hanhae, Verbal Jint, BDC, and more.

What do you think of this issue?