Park Min Young, Seo Kang Jun, & more attend 1st script reading for 'I'll Come Searching For You When The Weather Is Nice'

JTBC's new Mon-Tues romance drama 'I'll Come Searching For You When The Weather Is Nice' has unveiled a glimpse of the cast and crew's first script reading set, featuring female lead Park Min Young, male lead Seo Kang Jun, and more!

A gentle, heartwarming romance drama, 'I'll Come Searching For You When The Weather Is Nice' tells the story of a woman named Hae Won who grows tired of the busy, unrelenting city life in Seoul. She returns to her rural home where she reunites with an old friend Eun Seob, who runs a small bookstore.

Park Min Young takes on the role of Hae Won, hiding deep scars in her heart from the cold and brutal city life. Opposite Park Min Young, Seo Kang Jun plays Eun Seob, prepared to melt the hearts of viewers everywhere with his warm voice and gentle character.

Actresses Moon Jung Hee, Lim Sae Mi, Kim Hwan Hee, Jin Hee Kyung, as well as actors Kang Shin Il, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Young Dae, and more join the two lead stars in 'I'll Come Searching For You When The Weather Is Nice', premiering next February, 2020.

