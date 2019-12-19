Jiyeon captivates in wicked purple teaser images for her solo comeback

T-ara's Jiyeon is returning solo in approximately one more week!

There's still little details surrounding Jiyeon's upcoming solo mini album, other than that it will be released on December 26 at 6 PM KST. While the female idol has yet to give away specifics like the title of her mini album, the name of her title track, etc, she's recently dropped a wickedly purple set of alluring teaser images!

You can look forward to a new, charismatic side of Jiyeon in her upcoming mini album, as well as her MV, which Jiyeon actively took part in planning and producing. In the meantime, check out her purple teaser series below.