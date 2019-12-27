Numerous K-Pop stars listed on the 'Most Beautiful/Handsome Faces' list for 2019

K-pop idols dominated the visuals charts this year, receiving recognition on TC Candler's 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces' and 'The 100 Most Handsome Faces' list for the 2019 year! A number of famous celebrities were listed but TWICE's Tzuyu and BTS's Jungkook ultimately took the number one spot within their respective categories, showing off the power of the Hallyu wave.
Check out the rankings below as well as the videos!
'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces'
99 Sejeong - Gugudan/I.O.I
91 Mina - Twice
86 Yeji - Itzy
78 Jisoo - Blackpink
73 Dahyun - Twice
68 Yuna - Itzy
66 Rosé - Blackpink
60 Suzy - Miss A
58 Sorn - CLC
54 Taeyeon - SNSD
53 Deesee - UHSN
51 Irene - Red Velvet
48 Sana - Twice
27 Seulgi - Red Velvet
24 Solar - Mamamoo
19 Jennie - Blackpink
15 Yooa - Oh My Girl
13 Nancy - Momoland
7 Nana - After School/Orange Caramel
3 Lisa - Blackpink
1 Tzuyu - Twice
'The 100 Most Handsome Faces'
99 - NCT's Ten
90 - GOT7's Mark
88 - NCT's WinWin
82 - KARD's BM
75 - EXO's Chanyeol
71 - Luhan
69 - Stray Kids' Felix
65 - NCT's Lucas
63 - EXO's Kai
61 - Big Bang's Taeyang
56 - SHINee's Taemin
52 - Jung Hae In
47 - Super Junior's Siwon
44 - BTS' Jin
41 - GOT7's Jackson
33 - EXO's Sehun
27 - NCT's Taeyong
24 - Seventeen's Mingyu
22 - ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
19 - BTS' Jimin
16 - Kang Daniel
12 - EXO's Lay
4 - BTS' V
1 - BTS' Jungkook
Log in to comment