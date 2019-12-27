Numerous K-Pop stars listed on the 'Most Beautiful/Handsome Faces' list for 2019

K-pop idols dominated the visuals charts this year, receiving recognition on TC Candler's 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces' and 'The 100 Most Handsome Faces' list for the 2019 year! A number of famous celebrities were listed but TWICE's Tzuyu and BTS's Jungkook ultimately took the number one spot within their respective categories, showing off the power of the Hallyu wave.

Check out the rankings below as well as the videos!

'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces'

99 Sejeong - Gugudan/I.O.I

91 Mina - Twice

86 Yeji - Itzy

78 Jisoo - Blackpink

73 Dahyun - Twice

68 Yuna - Itzy

66 Rosé - Blackpink

60 Suzy - Miss A

58 Sorn - CLC

54 Taeyeon - SNSD

53 Deesee - UHSN

51 Irene - Red Velvet

48 Sana - Twice

27 Seulgi - Red Velvet

24 Solar - Mamamoo

19 Jennie - Blackpink

15 Yooa - Oh My Girl

13 Nancy - Momoland

7 Nana - After School/Orange Caramel

3 Lisa - Blackpink

1 Tzuyu - Twice



'The 100 Most Handsome Faces'

99 - NCT's Ten

90 - GOT7's Mark

88 - NCT's WinWin

82 - KARD's BM

75 - EXO's Chanyeol

71 - Luhan

69 - Stray Kids' Felix

65 - NCT's Lucas

63 - EXO's Kai

61 - Big Bang's Taeyang

56 - SHINee's Taemin

52 - Jung Hae In

47 - Super Junior's Siwon

44 - BTS' Jin

41 - GOT7's Jackson

33 - EXO's Sehun

27 - NCT's Taeyong

24 - Seventeen's Mingyu

22 - ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

19 - BTS' Jimin

16 - Kang Daniel

12 - EXO's Lay

4 - BTS' V

1 - BTS' Jungkook