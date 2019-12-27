28

18

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Numerous K-Pop stars listed on the 'Most Beautiful/Handsome Faces' list for 2019

AKP STAFF

K-pop idols dominated the visuals charts this year, receiving recognition on TC Candler's 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces' and 'The 100 Most Handsome Faces' list for the 2019 year! A number of famous celebrities were listed but TWICE's Tzuyu and BTS's Jungkook ultimately took the number one spot within their respective categories, showing off the power of the Hallyu wave.

Check out the rankings below as well as the videos! 

'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces'

99 Sejeong - Gugudan/I.O.I

91 Mina - Twice

86 Yeji - Itzy

78 Jisoo - Blackpink

73 Dahyun - Twice

68 Yuna - Itzy

66 Rosé - Blackpink

60 Suzy - Miss A

58 Sorn - CLC

54 Taeyeon - SNSD

53 Deesee - UHSN

51 Irene - Red Velvet

48 Sana - Twice

27 Seulgi - Red Velvet

24 Solar - Mamamoo

19 Jennie - Blackpink

15 Yooa - Oh My Girl

13 Nancy - Momoland

7 Nana - After School/Orange Caramel

3 Lisa - Blackpink

1 Tzuyu - Twice

'The 100 Most Handsome Faces'

99 - NCT's Ten
90 - GOT7's Mark
88 - NCT's WinWin
82 - KARD's BM
75 - EXO's Chanyeol
71 - Luhan
69 - Stray Kids' Felix
65 - NCT's Lucas
63 - EXO's Kai
61 - Big Bang's Taeyang
56 - SHINee's Taemin
52 - Jung Hae In
47 - Super Junior's Siwon
44 - BTS' Jin
41 - GOT7's Jackson
33 - EXO's Sehun
27 - NCT's Taeyong
24 - Seventeen's Mingyu
22 - ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
19 - BTS' Jimin
16 - Kang Daniel
12 - EXO's Lay
4 - BTS' V
1 - BTS' Jungkook

  1. misc.
31 11,818 Share 61% Upvoted

20

cursedbebe83 pts 1 hour ago 7
1 hour ago

a sad popularity contest

Share

7 more replies

8

badvolkan91337 pts 38 minutes ago 6
38 minutes ago

Seventeen Jun should be in the top 5. His face is pure art. But he isn't even on the list :(

Share

6 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, LOONA, MONSTA X, NCT, Seventeen, TWICE
Americans Choose Their Favorite K-Pop Stars
6 hours ago   30   12,492

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND